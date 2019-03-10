Inside Kylie Jenner's Billion-Dollar Empire

The world was divided when Forbes announced that Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire. In today's episode of The Quicky, Forbes media and entertainment reporter Natalie Robehmed helps us understand the money behind the Jenner / Kardashian empire, and what it actually means to be 'self-made'.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to Natalie Robehmed from Forbes for joining us for this conversation. Keep up with her reporting on Twitter @natrobe

