Inside Football's Controversial 'Mad Monday' Celebrations

With the headlines that invariably come after a football team's Mad Monday celebration, why do they continue to have them?

Today we find out why these end of year get togethers are important to the team and why they all seem to end up with someone getting naked.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitgerald, former AFL player and co-host of the Sydney Nova breakfast show and Professor Catherine Lumby from Macquarie University, and the NRL's Cultural Change and Education Program.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.