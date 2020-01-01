News
If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

the quicky

12 hours ago · 15 minutes

The Australian property market has become so overpriced, generations have been left out of it. 

With COVID19 essentially freezing our economy, will the prices actually go down? And if they do, will it allow people previously unable to get into the market, to finally get a foot in the door? 

And, that being the case, what will be the availability of money to borrow?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Nerida Conisbee, Chief Economist, realestate.com.au. 

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ 

