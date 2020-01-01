If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

The Australian property market has become so overpriced, generations have been left out of it.

With COVID19 essentially freezing our economy, will the prices actually go down? And if they do, will it allow people previously unable to get into the market, to finally get a foot in the door?

And, that being the case, what will be the availability of money to borrow?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Nerida Conisbee, Chief Economist, realestate.com.au.

