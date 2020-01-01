News
I Have COVID-19 Symptoms, Why Don't They Test Me?

the quicky

13 hours ago · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

While the government is talking a lot about the number of tests it's been doing on possible COVID19 cases, not everyone is being given the green light to be tested. 

Why are some people eligible for testing, when they show no symptoms, yet some people who exhibit many aren't allowed? 

In this episode you'll meet Jenny, she had so many of the COVID19 symptoms she was taken to hospital yet still refused a test; and Mamamia podcaster Rachel Corbett tells us about why she had to be tested when she wasn't sick at all. 

Dr Brad McKay joins to talk about the latest on testing.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Jenny, had many COVID19 symptoms; Rachel Corbett, podcaster and tested for COVID19; Dr Brad Mackay, GP. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

