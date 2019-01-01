News
How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

the quicky

a day ago · 13 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This week, a virus that has led to the deaths of several people in China reportedly landed on Australian shores.

How worried should we be? 

Today we look at the 2019-NC0V or Novel Coronavirus, find out what it does, where it came from and why there's so much talk about it becoming an epidemic.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Thanks to our special guests Dr Matt Killingsworth, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Tasmania and Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Disease Specialist, Professor of Medicine at Canberra's Australian National University.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

More Episodes

How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

13 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Where Is Celeste Barber's $51 Million Bushfire Fundraiser Money Going?

13 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lyme Disease: The Hollywood Illness Stirring Controversy In Australia

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why The Hell Did A Whole Government Resign? Vladimir Putin's Master Plan"

13 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

16 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Being Pregnant Over 40 As Risky In 2020?

14 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

13 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia's Bushfire Crisis: Facts Vs Fiction

13 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Update: When Royals Choose Not To Be Royals Anymore

10 minutes  ·  08 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS - How Is 'The Quicky' Made?

26 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

15 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Update: Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

11 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Update: What's Life 'Really' Like After Reality TV

15 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Update: Meghan, Harry And The War On Tabloid Lies

14 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Update: Untangling Brexit, Boris & The Whole Damn Mess

10 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pell, Epstein, Trump... The Secret To Surviving A Year Of Scandal

14 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Be Sober In Australia At Christmas

12 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 'Real' Reason The Pill Hasn't Changed In Nearly 60 Years

11 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chemophobia: The Dangerous Myth That Natural Is Always Best

13 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio