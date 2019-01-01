How Worried Should You Be About Coronavirus?

This week, a virus that has led to the deaths of several people in China reportedly landed on Australian shores.

How worried should we be?

Today we look at the 2019-NC0V or Novel Coronavirus, find out what it does, where it came from and why there's so much talk about it becoming an epidemic.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr Matt Killingsworth, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Tasmania and Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Disease Specialist, Professor of Medicine at Canberra's Australian National University.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.