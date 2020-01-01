How Was Ann Marie Smith Left To Die In Squalor?

54-year-old Ann Marie Smith's death not only shocked the leafy part of Adelaide where she lived out her final days, but it shocked the entire nation.

Ms Smith, who lived alone with cerebral palsy and was unable to walk or bathe herself. She hadn't been moved or taken to the toilet by her daily carer for an undetermined stretch of time, and was suffering injuries she was unable to recover from when rushed to hospital.

Police have launched a manslaughter investigation.

What does Ann Marie's life say about the way Australia treats those with disabilities? And, will her death change anything in the future?

Guests: Jordon Steele-John, WA Senator and disability rights advocate; Michaela Banks, parent of a child with a disability.

