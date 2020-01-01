Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday

Is your inbox overflowing with Black Friday offers today?

Have you ever wondered how many of the bargains you've been offered are made by workers who earn a tiny amount of money to work in terrible conditions?

The Quicky looks into how you can be a conscious consumer while still bagging a bargain in the pre Christmas sales.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Jacob Round - Round Sound Music

Guests: Chantelle Mayo; Baptist World Aid Project Manager for Advocacy

