Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday

Is your inbox overflowing with Black Friday offers today?
Have you ever wondered how many of the bargains you've been offered are made by workers who earn a tiny amount of money to work in terrible conditions?
The Quicky looks into how you can be a conscious consumer while still bagging a bargain in the pre Christmas sales.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Guest Booker: Mel Sauer
Audio Producer: Jacob Round - Round Sound Music
Guests: Chantelle Mayo; Baptist World Aid Project Manager for Advocacy
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.