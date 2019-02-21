How To Get Some Sperm When You Need Some

If you follow Aussie radio host Fifi Box on Instagram you’re probably already across the fact she’s expecting her second baby.

But did you know she’s doing it with the help of an anonymous sperm donor?

In today’s show we speak with Hayley Hendrix, the author of Desperately Seeking Semen. She found herself single in her late 30’s and that pesky biological clock was getting louder and bloody louder!

She went down two very different paths to find the sperm that would give her the opportunity to be something she’d been dreaming about… a Mum!

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Hayley Hendrix. If you want to grab a copy of her book Desperately Seeking Semen, you can find it here https://desperatelyseekingsemen.com/

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the pod phone 02 8999 9386.