To Halloween Or Not To Halloween? Are We Allowed This Year?

The kids are excited, Halloween is on a Saturday and we now have all day to plan out trick or treating.

For the grown ups, there's a range of sassy yet 2020 applicable costumes to don for the party... but how do we navigate this day when COVID-19 is the ultimate uninvited guest?

The Quicky investigates Halloween 2020 and how we can pull it off while being COVID safe.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Epidemiologist Raina McIntyre, Professor of Global Security at the University of New South Wales

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.