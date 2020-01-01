No Covid Cuddles: How To Date During A Global Pandemic

If you're single, you've probably never felt more single than right now.

How are you meant to get to know someone new when you can't meet at the pub for a few drinks or grab a meal in a restaurant? What chance have you got for a first pash when even the cinema is closed?

The Quicky finds out how single people are adapting to dating while in social isolation.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Tanya Koens, Sex and relationship therapist; Brielle and Georgia, daters.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/