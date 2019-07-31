How Swimmer Shayna Jack Failed Her Drug Test

Aussie swimmer Shayna Jack is hoping that her defence, that she ingested the banned substance Ligandrol accidentally, will save her from a potentially career ending 4 year ban

But her positive test has been caught up in a story much bigger than one athlete being caught out, today we look at the treatment Shayna Jack is getting compared to Australia's foreign competition and what she will have to do to prove her innocence.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Olympian Libby Trickett, Host of ABC's 'The Ticket' Tracey Holmes and Lawyer Howard Jacobs

