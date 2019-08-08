How Steve Smith Went From Disgrace Back To Hero In Just 12 Months

It was only March last year when former Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith was crying and apologising for his part in the ball tampering scandal.

Just over a year later, he's back winning the hearts of the people in the 2019 Ashes series. How does someone turn around that level of disgrace so quick?

We find out from Channel 9 Ashes commentator Lisa Sthalekar what it took to get back into our good books

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest, former Aussie cricket captain Lisa Sthalekar

