How Six Brave Women Brought Down Harvey Weinstein

Warning: This episode of The Quicky contains the discussion of sexual assault and rape. If this brings up anything for you please call 1800 RESPECT

It's a major moment for the #MeToo movement. Harvey Weinstein is in jail.

The disgraced movie producer has been found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape, but acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault and another count of first-degree rape.



So what does that actually mean? And what does it mean for the #metoo movement? What about the incredible women who went before the court to expose the most awful moments of their lives only for him to not be found guilty of the charges that would have sent him to jail for life?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest: Van Badham, Columnist Guardian Australia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/