Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

When Kevin Rudd started a petition for our government to look into the influence of the Murdoch media in this country he knew that he was taking on a company that had the power to destroy his reputation, after all it's happened before.

But with more than 500,000 signatures behind him, he continues to fight for a Royal Commission.

The Quicky investigates Rupert Murdoch's power and finds out just how influential he really is.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, Author of Rupert Murdoch: An Investigation Of Political Power Associate Professor David McKnight

