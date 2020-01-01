Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

When Kevin Rudd started a petition for our government to look into the influence of the Murdoch media in this country he knew that he was taking on a company that had the power to destroy his reputation, after all it's happened before.
But with more than 500,000 signatures behind him, he continues to fight for a Royal Commission.
The Quicky investigates Rupert Murdoch's power and finds out just how influential he really is.
Guests: Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, Author of Rupert Murdoch: An Investigation Of Political Power Associate Professor David McKnight
