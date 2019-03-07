How One Of The Biggest #MeToo Moments Was Exposed

When New York Times reporter Emily Steel was investigating one of America's most powerful news anchors, she had no idea that what she would uncover, would become part of a movement that has seen women from across the globe begin shining a light on a culture of sexual abuse and cover up.

Emily Steel joins us to discuss the #metoo movement as we head into year 2

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest New York Times reporter and Pulitzer Prize winner Emily Steel.

To follow more of Emily's stories, head to https://www.nytimes.com/

If you want to see Emily while she's in Australia, she'll be appearing at the Sydney Oprah House during the 'All About Women Festival' Sunday March 10. You can GET tickets here

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/all-about-women/2019/metoo-yeartwo.html?icid=173195:WT:p03:20190307

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.