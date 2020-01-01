Are Aussie Women Really Drinking More Since COVID19?

Anecdotally, sure, we're drinking more, aren't we?

With more time at home, more stress, less certainty, what do the actual statistics say about whether Australian women are drinking more?

The Quicky investigates.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Professor Tanya Chikritzhs, Curtin University's National Drug Research Institute

