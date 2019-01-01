How Much It Will Cost You To Reverse Climate Change

After the recent bushfires, Australians are taking climate change more seriously than ever.
What kind of a difference can we make on an individual level? And, how much is it going to cost us to get more carbon neutral?
As Claire discovers today, listen to these tips and you might even find some savings!
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Reece Turner, Director of Harbour Energy; Erin Rhoads, author of Waste Not, David Abbass, United Nations Global Climate Action.
