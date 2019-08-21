How Monica Lewinsky Owned Her Shame

Monica Lewinsky isn't a victim anymore.

Her return to public life has revealed a truth more powerful than an affair with a President, she's now taking on cyber bullies and internet shaming culture while delivering some seriously sassy twitter clap backs.

Today we find out how a woman, shamed mercilessly for decades, has manage to rise from the ashes.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Vix reporter and author Anna North

