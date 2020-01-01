News
The Dark Art Of Creating An Unlikeable Woman

the quicky

21 hours ago · 15 minutes

Ever caught yourself saying about a female celebrity "I don't know why but I just don't like her"?

Today we look at the art of creating the unlikeable woman, how your clicks and the media creates a reputation undeserved.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Mamamia Head of Content Holly Wainwright and Professor of Media Macquarie University Catharine Lumby

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

