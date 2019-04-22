How 'Intimacy Coordinators' Are Changing Hollywood's Sex Scenes

How do sex scenes work?

Intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien says before she came along a director would often send the actors off on their own to figure out their own boundaries.

Now, Ita has created a set of guidelines that she says makes the sex scenes filmed today, even steamier and more realistic.

Today, we learn how to choreograph a sex scene so that every angle, every touch and every emotion is as beautifully rehearsed as any battle.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Intimacy Coordinator Ita O'Brien

