How COVID-19 Has Turned Us All Into Perfect Drug Mules

How often have you accepted a package from the postie without knowing what's inside it?

For Kelsey, a package she accepted had over a kilo of meth in it and she inadvertently became part of a drug trafficking ring.

The Quicky is looking at how, without as much flying happening around the world due to COVID-19, drug lords are getting creative... with us.

If you want to check if your details have been breached, click here https://haveibeenpwned.com/

Guests: Kelsey, drug trafficking victiml; Jose L Sousa-Santos, organised crime expert, Massey University

