How Can You Tell If The British Media's Coverage Of Meghan is Racist?

"How is that racist?"

That's the question both those in the British media and many of us have asked after reports that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was the target of racist media reports.

In this episode, we help you understand the subtle, entrenched and historical racism that's directed towards Meghan because if we're going to call it out, we have to be able to see it.

Guest: Santilla Chingaipe, Melbourne based award-winning journalist, filmmaker and curator of the anti-racism festival "I'm Not Racist But..."

