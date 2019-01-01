News
How Can You Tell If The British Media's Coverage Of Meghan is Racist?

the quicky

18 hours ago · 14 minutes

"How is that racist?"

That's the question both those in the British media and many of us have asked after reports that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was the target of racist media reports.

In this episode, we help you understand the subtle, entrenched and historical racism that's directed towards Meghan because if we're going to call it out, we have to be able to see it.

Subscribe to The Quicky... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guest: Santilla Chingaipe, Melbourne based award-winning journalist, filmmaker and curator of the anti-racism festival "I'm Not Racist But..."

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

