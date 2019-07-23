How Byron Bay Became The Anti-Vax Capital Of Australia

Vaccination is a topic that can split opinions. And there's one region of Australia where the topic is hotly debated - the Northern Rivers.

In Mullumbimby, only 52% of kids are fully immunised compared to 92% nationally. Today we're going to find out how the Northern Rivers region became the epicentre of the anti-vax movement.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Tim Elliott from The Sydney Morning Herald, and Dr Clare Collins.

