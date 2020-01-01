Keep Cups & Disposable Masks: How Zero Wasters Cope With COVID19?

It's rare to go down the street now without seeing a mask tossed as litter on the footpath.

And, when was the last time you used a recyclable coffee cup at the cafe?

THE QUICKY looks into what COVID19 means for the environmental Zero Waste movement, which, until the virus, was gaining real traction.

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests: Craig Reucassel, host of Fight for Planet A (ABC TV); Erin Rhoads, author of Waste Not and Waste Not Everyday

