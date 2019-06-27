The Influencer Stunt That Backfired

A social media influencer has sold her entire engagement and wedding to a ton of sponsors on instagram.

Is it a case of a savvy businesswoman managing her affairs or have we crossed a line into a world where literally everything is for sale?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest from Mamamia's Social Squad Kee Reece

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.