How An Aussie Mum Was Duped Into Being A Mule

Online romance scams have duped women out of more than money, for some it even took their freedom.



For Aussie Yoshe Taylor, recently featured on the ABC's Australian Story, it led to her being imprisoned in a Cambodian jail.

​Today we find out why the lonely hearts of the world are so vulnerable to professional scammers.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Cassandra Cross, Senior Research Fellow at the Faculty of Law QUT, Criminology specialist.

If you want to watch the ABC Australian Story on Yoshe Taylor 'An Innocent Abroad', check it out here https://iview.abc.net.au/show/australian-story

