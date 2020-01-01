Have Harry & Meghan Just Repeated Diana's Biggest Mistake?

For weeks now, story after story has been shared from Finding Freedom, a new Harry and Meghan biography from royal press corp reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

It claims to have remarkable access to more than 100 sources close to the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

For anyone who's been watching the Royal family for a long time, this feels familiar. Very familiar.

Are Harry and Meghan repeating the mistake Princess Diana made with Andrew Morton's blistering best seller Diana: Her True Story?

