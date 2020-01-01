The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth

It was the upbeat hit television show that made a generation fall in love with singing, but with the disappearance of Naya Rivera, fans are asking: has the 'Glee Curse' struck again?

It wasn't long before Rivera's tragic accident was being included in a list of other tragedies that have struck the cast, including the premature death of its leading man Corey Monteith.

The Quicky finds out how and why the cast of Glee has been so beset by tragedy.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dan Barrett, editor of Always Be Watching television newsletter; Amanda Gordon, Psychologist.

