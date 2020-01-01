News
US Election Update & Has Covid-19 Sunk The Cruise Industry?

the quicky

a day ago · 15 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We've all seen the viral pics doing the rounds of cruise ships being pulled apart for scrap metal as the coronavirus continues to bring the industry to its knees.

So does this mean cruising is now a thing of the past? Can it recover enough to save the thousands of jobs it creates and the billions of dollars it makes each year?

The Quicky investigates the fate of cruising past 2020.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Joel Catz, Managing Director of Cruise Lines International Association Australasia. Honey Berum, host of cruising blog Cruising with Honey. Kate Sterren, former Cruise Ship entertainer. Dr MaryLouise McLaws, epidemiologist member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control Preparedness, Readiness and Response to COVID-19 and member of the NSW Clinical Excellence Commission COVID Infection Prevention and Control taskforce.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

