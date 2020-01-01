It's Really Hard To Catch A Killer, As Gary Jubelin Knows

For thirty four years, Gary Jubelin tried to catch murderers. His most famous case has been the disappearance of William Tyrrell, a case still officially unsolved.



It's gruelling work and just because you've found the killer, doesn't mean you can get them behind bars.

He shares with The Quicky the fascinating work behind the scenes as a homicide detective.

Gary Jubelin, former homicide detective and author of I Catch Killers

