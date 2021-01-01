Why Can't The Rest Of The World Contain Covid?

Many of us are feeling frustrated that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Australia is way behind schedule, especially as we see other countries like the United States administering as many as three million shots per day.

But despite several nations boasting about their immunisation programs, they continue to experience thousands of new cases and deaths every single day.

The Quicky investigates why India, Brazil, the US and UK among others continue to struggle with multiple new strains of Coronavirus, and how we should be feeling about our own Government's progress.

Host: Gem Bath

Professor Dominic Dwyer - Clinical Professor of Medicine (Immunology &

Infectious Diseases), Westmead Clinical School, Institute for Clinical Pathology and Medical Research, University of Sydney

