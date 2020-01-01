Alleged Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell: Who Is She?

Ghislaine Maxwell has been taken into custody, and charged with sex trafficking, inducement of minors and perjury.

For many years she was the glamorous partner of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and now she's in jail alleged to have done a lot of his dirty work.

Who is this woman, and why would she allegedly betray young women's trust for her depraved partner?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Kate Briquelet, Senior Reporter, The Daily Beast

