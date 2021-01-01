News
Deadly Storms & A Leader On Holiday: What The Hell's Happening In Texas?

the quicky

a day ago · 18 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Millions of people in Texas have had their lives devastated over the past week by a horrific storm, which has brought deadly snow, ice and power cuts.

But while some charities and politicians are doing everything they can to help with the recovery effort, Senator Ted Cruz and the power companies are coming under fire for their cold-hearted attitudes towards the suffering.

The Quicky investigates why the Lone Star State was seemingly so ill-prepared for this natural disaster, and what can be done to ensure this kind of tragedy never happens again.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Daniel Geraci - Executive Director of the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN)

Chas Licciardello - Member of The Chaser and Co-Host of the ABC's Planet America

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

