Finally, The Truth About Justine Ruszczyk Damond's Murder

When Australian woman Justine Damond called 911 on the night of July 15 2017 to report a disturbance behind her house in Minneapolis, she would never have thought that she would end up being the victim.

Nearly 2 years later and the police officer who shot and killed Justine has been found guilty of 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

Today we speak to a reporter who was in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down and find out how this history making case made it to this point.

Thanks to our special guests Fox9 reporter Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 and Katherine Hamburg, member of the Justice for Justine group.

