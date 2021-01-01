Did Fetishising Asian Women Lead To A Mass Shooting?

Earlier this week eight innocent people were shot dead in Atlanta, six of whom were women from Asian backgrounds, allegedly killed by a young white man.

Local police were keen to shut down any suggestions that the attack was racially motivated, but many Asian people say this is just another example of systemic racism that has accelerated during the pandemic.

The Quicky investigates whether hideous stereotypes may have led to this assault, and how a long history of crude assumptions and misconceptions about Asian women continues to cause serious harm.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Patricia Park - Author of the novel RE JANE, and Assistant Professor of Literature at the American University in Washington D.C.

Dr Jessica Walton - Senior Research Fellow at the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation at Deakin University in Melbourne

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

