Even Duchess Kate Does It: What is Hypnobirthing?

the quicky

13 hours ago · 15 minutes

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken in a podcast called Happy Mum, Happy Baby about how she benefited from using a practise during the birth of her children called hypnobirthing. 

So exactly what is hypnobirthing? And how did it help her get through three pretty rough pregnancies? 

Today we speak to a GP and a hypnobirthing expert to find out if it's a real benefit or all a bit of woo woo 

Links: 

https://hypnobirthingaustralia.com.au/

https://www.drjoseph.com.au/

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Melissa Spilsted, Director of Hypnobirthing Australia; Dr Joseph Sgroi, OBGYN

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

