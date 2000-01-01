Eurovision conjures images of eccentric pop music, wild costumes and epic reactions from participants, the crowd, and fans alike, but why do we as Aussies love this over-the-top competition - that didn't until recently even include us - so much?

The Quicky speaks to some of Eurovision's biggest Australian names to find out why this unusual celebration sparks such joy for millions of people all around the world.

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Montaigne - Singer-songwriter and artist, who represented Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with her song Technicolour

Dami Im - Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performing artist who came second in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with her song Sound of Silence

Josh Martin - SBS Commissioning Editor and Australian Head of Delegation for Eurovision

Want more Eurovision? You can watch the Grand Final live at 5am on Sunday 23rd May or tune into the encore screening at 7.30pm Sunday night on SBS.

