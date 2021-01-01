Can Empathy Training Solve Canberra's Sexually Deviant Behaviour?

Following a never-ending string or horrific allegations of bullying and sexual assault, several Liberal and National MPs have been forced to undergo empathy training to try and rectify their inappropriate behaviour.

But can you really teach someone to feel empathy, and is that going to be enough to resolve the deep-seated misogyny and lack of respect in our Federal Parliament?

The Quicky speaks to an expert in empathy training to find out what it involves, and whether it can in fact prevent such vile actions in future.

