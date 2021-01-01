News
Can Empathy Training Solve Canberra's Sexually Deviant Behaviour?

the quicky

a day ago · 16 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following a never-ending string or horrific allegations of bullying and sexual assault, several Liberal and National MPs have been forced to undergo empathy training to try and rectify their inappropriate behaviour.

But can you really teach someone to feel empathy, and is that going to be enough to resolve the deep-seated misogyny and lack of respect in our Federal Parliament?

The Quicky speaks to an expert in empathy training to find out what it involves, and whether it can in fact prevent such vile actions in future.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Katherine Teh - Founder and Managing Director of consulting firm Futureye

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

