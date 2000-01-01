With no end in sight to Australia's closed international borders, the emotional toll of being separated from loved ones is starting to have a very severe impact on the nearly 1 in 3 Aussies who were born overseas.

For millions of us, countless missed birthdays, weddings, funerals and other milestones is taking a real mental and sometimes even physical toll on our wellbeing, and that's not to mention the impact on those who are locked out of the country and miss a final opportunity to see a loved one before they die.

The Quicky speaks to an intensive care doctor, her partner who is stuck overseas, and a psychologist to find out just how bad the situation has become, and how much more we can all realistically take.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Nancy Jiang - An Australian Intensive Care Specialist who has been separated from her partner, Stefano since the start of the pandemic

Stefano Morra - A Maths Professor and Dr Nancy Jiang's partner who remains in France

Elisabeth Shaw - CEO of Relationships Australia NSW who has worked for over 25 years as a clinical and counselling psychologist with extensive experience in relationship services

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

