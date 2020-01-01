Elon Musk: Supervillan or Super Innovator?

Elon Musk's behaviour has been getting increasingly bizarre.

First, there were the tweets demanding America open again. Then, he announced he and singer Grimes had named their baby X Æ A-12. Now, it's been revealed he kept employees in his factories working through lockdown, illegally.

What's his go? And how did he get to be one of the world's richest and most powerful men?

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: David A Kirsch, Robert H Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.

