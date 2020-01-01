News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Elon Musk: Supervillan or Super Innovator?

the quicky

12 hours ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk's behaviour has been getting increasingly bizarre.

First, there were the tweets demanding America open again. Then, he announced he and singer Grimes had named their baby X Æ A-12. Now, it's been revealed he kept employees in his factories working through lockdown, illegally. 

What's his go? And how did he get to be one of the world's richest and most powerful men? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  David A Kirsch, Robert H Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. 

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Elon Musk: Supervillan or Super Innovator?

15 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

8 Times The Queen Survived A Crisis As COVID-19 Threatens Her Reign

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Moore Gilbert: The Australian Abandoned in an Iranian Prison

15 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Risk And Reality Of A COVID19 Second Wave In Australia

14 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No Escape: How To Help Women Locked Inside With Their Abusers

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Re-Entry Anxiety: Why We Aren't All Keen To Rush Back To Normal

16 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?

16 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TikTok 'Factories': Life In A Million Dollar Influencer Share House

15 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

14 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Job Is Suddenly Illegal: Tom Ballard, Comedy & COVID19

15 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Life After 40 Days Of Lockdown: Checking In With Italy, England And Spain.

13 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rugs, Kettlebells & Flatscreens: What We're Buying During The Pandemic

12 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

16 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reality Of A COVID19 Vaccine

13 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Working From Home... Actually Working?

17 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

14 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Quicky's Virtual ANZAC Day Dawn Service

9 minutes  ·  24 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kim Jong Un's Little Sister: The Woman Who Could Rule North Korea

13 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Will We Travel Again? Flying, Australia & COVID 19

15 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside Masterchef: Why It's The Comfort TV We Need Right Now

16 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio