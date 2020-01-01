Dr Norman Swan On 3 Ways Australian Quarantine Might End

Have you dared to dream about the life we might have when quarantine ends?
What might it look like for you?
There are three possible ways it might happen for Australia, and Dr Norman Swan from ABC's Coronacast takes us through them.
Guests: Dr Norman Swan, ABC's Coronacast
