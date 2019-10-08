Donate Or Destroy: How Families Decide The Fate Of Surplus Embryos

There are potentially hundreds of thousands of frozen embryos stored across Australia right now and while some will become a bouncing baby, many won't be needed.

So what do you do with them? We speak to Mel Greig who has gone through the destruction of her embryos and a councillor who helps people make the best decision for them when it comes time to let then go.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Mel Greig and Councillor Antonia Solomon

