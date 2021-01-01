Birth Order: Does It Actually Determine Your Personality?

Sibling rivalry is as old as humanity itself, but are the stereotypes about the oldest, youngest and middle child true or just old myths?



The Quicky speaks to three siblings and an expert to try to uncover whether the order in which you are born really does influence your personality.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Michael Grose - Parenting Expert and Author

Madeleine (eldest), John (middle) and Genevieve (youngest) Maslin - Three Siblings

