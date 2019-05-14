Do Sex Strikes Actually Work?

This week actress Alyssa Milano called for women in the US to go on a sex strike saying until women get their body autonomy back, it's too dangerous to risk pregnancy.

She's protesting anti abortion legislation that was signed into law in the state of Georgia which makes terminations illegal is there's a fetal heartbeat.

But how effective is a sex strike? Has it worked in the past? Will it work now? We take a trip back in time to find out how women have used sex to change the course of history.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest, Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath

