DNA testing is becoming increasingly popular, with more and more of us sending off a saliva sample to learn about our ancestry and health conditions.

But despite the number of slick advertising campaigns used by many online companies, there is a dark side to this industry as you can never be certain where your DNA will end up.

The Quicky speaks to two experts in bio-ethics, and one of Mamamia's own who has offered up her DNA for multiple tests to find out how accurate they are, and if we should be concerned about our most personal information being shared without our knowledge.

