"Did We Do The Right Thing?": The New Best Age To Send A Kid To School

It's a hot topic of conversation amongst the parents of pre 5 year old children... at what age do you start sending them to school?

With more and more people choosing to hold their kids back because they're not physically, emotionally or intellectually ready, we ask whether we're doing the right thing, are we creating more issues and what about those who start earlier?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Professor of Economics at the University of Technology Sydney

