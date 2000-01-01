It's estimated that 500,000 Aussies are currently walking around with type 2 diabetes, and don't know it.

Outdated stereotypes about who is most at risk from this condition are partly to blame, as it's easy to assume if we feel fit and healthy that we are ok.

The Quicky speaks to a well-known personality who just found out she has the condition, and an expert in diabetes research to debunk the myths and find out what exactly we should all be looking out for as warning signs.

Type 2 diabetes is the fastest growing chronic condition in Australia. To find out your risk of developing type 2 diabetes within the next five years, complete the following 11 short questions: https://www.diabetesaustralia.com.au/risk-calculator

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Katherine Samaras - Endocrinologist, clinical scientist, and Theme Leader for Healthy Ageing at the Garvan Institute

Mel Greig - Radio and television personality, and PR guru who was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes

