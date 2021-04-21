Nearly one year ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota, George Floyd lost his life when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, despite his repeated pleas that he couldn't breathe.

Now that man who prematurely ended his life, Derek Chauvin, has been convicted of his murder.

The Quicky speaks to a leading civil rights activist to find out what the guilty verdict means to George Floyd's family and supporters, and whether convicting a single man could really be the turning point to finally end systematic racism in the United States.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

DeRay Mckesson - Civil rights activist, leading voice in the Black Lives Matter Movement and a co-founder of Campaign Zero to end police brutality

