The entire Australian school curriculum is currently under review, with the intention of scaling back humanities subjects, increasing focus on problem solving, and reflecting a more honest account of the invasion story of our First Nations People.

But with teachers already under significant strain, what do they think about the proposed changes, and will it just create more work?

The Quicky speaks to two experts in teaching to consider whether this is enough to make a real contribution to further the goal of national reconciliation, and if the other changes will help or hinder students.

Professor Jakelin Troy - Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research at the University of Sydney, Editor in Chief of ‘ab-Original: Journal of Indigenous Studies and First Nations and First Peoples' Cultures’, and Life Member of the Foundation for Endangered Languages

Stewart Riddle - Associate Professor of Curriculum and Pedagogy in the School of Education at the University of Southern Queensland

