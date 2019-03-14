How People Like You Get Sucked Into A Cult

How do you even end up in a cult?

Cult survivor Carli McConky says it's so much easier than you think.

In today's episode, Carli and the author of a new book detailing cults from around the world Jo Thornely, tell us how people get sucked into cults, why they stay and what happens when you want to get out.

Thanks to our special guests cult survivor Carli McConky and the author of Zealot Jo Thornely.

If you want to grab a copy of Jo's book, you can find it here https://www.hachette.com.au/jo-thornely/zealot-a-book-about-cults

